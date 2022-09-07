Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has won the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player award, the second of her career.

Previously winning in 2020, she is the seventh player in league history to earn the honour multiple times, joining three-time winners Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes and two-time winners Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker.

Wilson also took home the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

She received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 points, edging Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart, who had 446 points.

The Hopkins, South Carolina native was fifth in WNBA scoring (19.5PPG) and second in rebounding (9.4 RPG) and led the league in double-doubles (17).



