The Las Vegas Aces have acquired NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick on Monday.

Smith, 24, is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds along with 19.1 minutes per game through 18 games this season.

This is the second time Smith is on the move in less than six months. In February, she was a part of a massive four-team trade involving the Wings, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun. The Wings acquired Smith from Indiana as well as DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris from Connecticut and the reserved rights of Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 draft from Phoenix. Dallas received the right to swap second-round picks with Connecticut in 2026, and third-round picks with Indiana in 2027. Dallas also sent Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun to Phoenix, along with Jacy Sheldon to Connecticut and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana.

Phoenix acquired Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), while the Fever got Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix) and the 19th pick in the 2025 Draft (Phoenix). Connecticut received Rebecca Allen (Phoenix), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix) and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 Draft (Indiana).

The San Antonio, Texas native was drafted second overall by the Fever in 2022 after four years at Baylor University, where she won a national championship in 2019. She took home the Wade Trophy in 2021 as the best player in women's NCAA Division I basketball.