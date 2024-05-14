A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are the present and future of the league according to the 2024 WNBA General Manager Survey.

The league released the results of the annual survey with the Las Vegas Aces star and Indiana Fever rookie featuring prominently.

A two-time Most Valuable Player, 67 per cent of those polled believed the 27-year-old Wilson will win MVP again this season. Four-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (25 per cent) and the 2023 WNBA MVP, the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart (eight per cent) also received votes. Wilson also topped voting for best defensive player at 42 per cent.

Of those polled, 92 per cent believe that Clark, the first overall selection of the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Iowa, will win Rookie of the Year. The only other player to receive votes was the second overall pick, Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks. Clark was also voted as the rookie most likely to be the best player in five years with 83 per cent with Brink coming in second with 17 per cent.

When it came to building a team, 50 per cent of those polled picked Clark as the first player they would sign if they were starting a team today. Wilson was closely behind at 42 per cent, followed by Clark's Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, at eight per cent.

Boston was the top answer for which player was set to have a breakout in 2024 at 18 per cent. Also receiving votes were 2024 fourth overall pick Rickea Jackson of the Sparks (nine per cent), the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard (nine per cent) and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (nine per cent).

Aces head coach Becky Hammon was voted as the best coach in the WNBA at 42 per cent with the Lynx's Cheryl Reeve (25 per cent), Curt Miller of the Sparks (17 per cent) and the Sun's Stephanie White (17 per cent) also receiving votes.

A full survey can be found here.