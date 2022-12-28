Should the Raiders move on from Derek Carr after this season?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham would be the starting quarterback for the final two games of the season, effectively ending veteran Derek Carr's season.

Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB.



Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.



Stidham has thrown only 61 passes and never has started an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/IJa1LfYGXT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

Carr, 31, has started all but three of the Raiders games since being selected with the 36th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He struggled this year, even with superstar wide receiver Davante Adams added to the roster in the off-season. He posted a 60.8 completion percentage, his lowest since his rookie season, and added 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns against a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension this off-season, meaning the Raiders now have serious questions to answer when this season concludes. McDaniels said of the QB situation: "There's a lot to be sorted through once the season is over."

Stidham was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and was with the organization for three seasons before being traded to the Raiders this past off-season.

In 142 career NFL games, Carr has amassed 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.