Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not participating in the team's OTA's this week as he recovers from a foot procedure he underwent in March, The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur report.

Garoppolo underwent the surgery shortly after signing with the club in March to repair the fracture he sustained late last season while playing for the San Fracisco 49ers. His recovery time is currently unknown.

“He’s going through his process just like we knew he would,” McDaniels said Thursday. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had.”

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $48.5 million contract with the Raiders after six seasons with the 49ers, reuniting him with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator for three seasons while with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old played 11 games last season before the injury, passing for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. In his nine-year career, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns in 57 starts, compiling a 40-17 record.