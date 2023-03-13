Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders are in agreement on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo is receiving $67.5 million total and $34 million guaranteed.

The move reunites him with Josh McDaniels, who was Garoppolo's offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo spent six years with the 49ers but only played in 11 games in 2022 because of a broken foot that cut his season short. He tallied 2,437 yards passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions while leading the Niners to a 7-3 record in games he started. Rookie Brock Purdy took the reigns once Garoppolo went down the led the team to the NFC Championship, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 31-year-old led the 49ers to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl appearance in 2019 but missed time with injury in 2020 and was inconsistent the season after, leading to the team to initially pivot to Trey Lance as the starter heading into last season. However, Garoppolo was forced into action in Week 2 after Lance went down with a season-ending injury.

A native of Arlington Heights, Ill., Garoppolo was the backup to Tom Brady in New England for the first three seasons of his career before he was dealt to the Niners in October of 2017.