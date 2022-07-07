The Las Vegas Raiders are naming Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, reports Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers.

The former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman becomes the first Black woman to assume the role in league history.

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan wrote in a letter to Raiders employees that was obtained by Akers. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Morgan succeeds Dan Ventrelle, the interim president of the team who was fired in May and has since alleged his dismissal was in retaliation for alerting the league to a hostile work environment within the organization.

In her letter, Morgan vowed to confront issues within the organization head-on.

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan wrote. “I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

Prior to the hiring of Morgan, the Raiders were the first team to hire a Black head coach, Art Shell in 1989, and name a woman CEO, Amy Trask in 1997.