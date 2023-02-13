The Las Vegas Raiders will release Derek Carr, their quarterback for the last nine seasons, on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carr, 31, appeared in 15 games for the Raiders this season, where he completed 60.8 per cent of his passes with 3,522 yards and 23 touchdowns. He fell one short of the league lead for interceptions with 14.

After trading a large haul of picks to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, the team was expected to take a major step forward and compete in the playoffs this year.

Instead, they played to a 6-9 record with Carr at the helm, and benched their franchise quarterback for the final two games of the season.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension ahead of the 2022 season that included some safety measures for the team.

If he were to remain on the roster as of 4 pm EST on Feb 15, his salary and bonus for the next season would become guaranteed – a total of $40.4 million. The Raiders reportedly will exercise the ability to cut him before that deadline and instead owe only a $5.625 million cap hit.

Carr will be able to sign as a free agent with any team immediately, and figures to cause a lot of drama as the only Pro Bowl quarterback available to be signed this off-season.

In his nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr has totalled 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns across 142 games.