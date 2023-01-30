Laura Sanko will be the first woman to provide colour commentary on a modern-era UFC event when she steps into the booth for Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac this Saturday, the promotion announced.

Sanko has previously served as a backstage reporter as well as an analyst on UFC broadcasts and has done colour commentary for Dana White’s Contender Series.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Laura Sanko said in a release. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1. I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC Octagon.”

Sanko, one of the main commentators on Contender Series, began working for UFC on FOX in 2016 and was part of DWCS’ inaugural season in 2017. She has also served as an analyst and reporter for UFC on ESPN.

“I can’t think of anyone better to be the first female color commentator for the modern UFC era than Laura,” UFC president Dana White said in a release. “She has worked incredibly hard to prove herself and get to this position and I couldn’t be prouder to have her calling the action.”