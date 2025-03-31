TORONTO - Montreal Victoire forward Laura Stacey, Ottawa Charge forward Tereza Vanisova and Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League's three stars of the week.

Stacey earned first-star honours after totalling two goals and two assists in Montreal’s 4-1 victory at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Stacey had her fourth power-play goal of the season, tied with five others for the league lead, and her third game-winning goal as she became just the fifth player in PWHL history to record four points in a game.

Vanisova scored twice in 32 seconds — the fastest two goals by the same player in PWHL history — in Ottawa's 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday in St. Louis.

Vanisova was named first star last week after scoring her second hat trick of the season.

Watts scored half her team’s six goals last week, collecting two in Toronto’s 4-2 victory at Boston on Wednesday and one in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Minnesota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.