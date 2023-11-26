Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres were victorious on the mixed doubles circuit this weekend, capturing a bonspiel on the Alberta Curling Series on Sunday.

The Edmonton tandem, who are now both full-time mixed doubles competitors, won all six of their games at the Beaumont Curling Club over the weekend, including a 7-6 victory over Victoria's Taylor Reese-Hansen and Corey Chester in the Sunday's championship game.

Walker and Muyres scored a single in the final end to earn the win.

Rachel Homan and Tyler Tardi were also in the field, but fell to Reese-Hansen and Chester in the quarterfinal.

Team Inglis wins second bonspiel of season

Danielle Inglis and her rink from Ottawa defeated Woodstock's Team Hollie Duncan in the final of the Curling Stadium North Bay Women's Spiel, 4-2, on Sunday for their second bonspiel victory of the 2023-24 season.

WINNERS!!! 🏆



After a marathon of 7 games in 48 hours, we’re proud to hoist the trophy at the Curling Stadium North Bay Women’s Spiel 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vb1hXii8kI — Team Inglis (@TeamInglis) November 27, 2023

In the final, Team Inglis, also featuring third Kira Brunton, second Calissa Daly and lead Cassandra de Groot, picked up single steals in the seventh and eighth ends.

Inglis' rink went 2-2 in the round robin before beating Chelsea Brandwood, Hailey Armstrong and Duncan in the playoffs.

This was the second win of the season for Team Inglis after capturing the Summer Series bonspiel in August. They ranked eighth in Canada coming into the event.

Team Epping gets it done in Collingwood

Toronto's Team John Epping won all six of their games to win the Stu Sells Living Waters Collingwood Classic for their first bonspiel win of the season.

🏆 Stu Sells Living Water Collingwood Classic Champs!! 💪🥌 pic.twitter.com/W0eGTttHqF — Team Epping (@teamepping) November 26, 2023

Team Epping hammered Whitby's Team Sam Mooibroek in the final 8-1, shaking hands after just four ends.

Epping, third Matthew Camm, second Patrick Janssen and lead Jason Camm also defeated Team Glenn Howard in the semifinal by a score of 5-4.

Other Winners on Tour

Men

Challenge de Curling Desjardins - Jean-Michel Arsenault

Capital Curling Rideau Open - Jean-Michel Menard

Mile Zero Cashspiel - Kohsuke Hirata

MCT Showdown - Jordon McDonald

PEI Brewing Company Cashspiel - Tyler Smith

Nutana SaskTour Men's Spiel - Kelly Knapp

Women

MCT Showdown - Kristy Watling

PEI Brewing Company Cashspiel - Amanda Power

Nutana SaskTour Men's Spiel - Skylar Ackerman