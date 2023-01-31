1h ago
Walker to to fill in for Njegovan on Team Lawes at Scotties
Despite losing in the semifinals of the Manitoba Scotties, Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes will be in Kamloops for February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Wild Card 1, the team confirmed on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Despite losing in the semifinals of the Manitoba Scotties, Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes will be in Kamloops for February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Wild Card 1, the team confirmed on Monday.
The team will also play with an adjusted lineup as Laura Walker will fill in for third Selena Njegovan, who is due to give birth to her first child in March.
Lisa Weagle, who is focusing on mixed doubles this season, is coming on board as a coach.
Walker, who has made three Scotties appearances as a skip, took a step away from four-person curling this year, but spared for Lawes in a few events earlier this season when Lawes was nearing her due date.
Ranked fourth in Canada, Team Lawes lost to Team Meghan Walter, 8-5, in the semis of the Manitoba Scotties this past weekend. Six-time Scotties champion Jill Officer filled in for Njegovan at that event.
Alberta's Team Casey Scheidegger confirmed they will be Wild Card 2 while Team Walter is currently the third highest ranked unqualified team on the CTRS and is expected to represent Wild Card 3.
Check out the full list of playdown winners, HERE.