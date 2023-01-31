Walker to to fill in for Njegovan on Team Lawes at Scotties

Despite losing in the semifinals of the Manitoba Scotties, Winnipeg's Team Kaitlyn Lawes will be in Kamloops for February's Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Wild Card 1, the team confirmed on Monday.

The team will also play with an adjusted lineup as Laura Walker will fill in for third Selena Njegovan, who is due to give birth to her first child in March.

Lisa Weagle, who is focusing on mixed doubles this season, is coming on board as a coach.

With Selena nearing her due date, Laura Walker will be stepping into the hack as spare. The plan is to have Selena there supporting alongside our Coach Lisa Weagle. pic.twitter.com/Zq92LzELWN — Team Lawes (@TeamKLawes) January 31, 2023

Walker, who has made three Scotties appearances as a skip, took a step away from four-person curling this year, but spared for Lawes in a few events earlier this season when Lawes was nearing her due date.

Ranked fourth in Canada, Team Lawes lost to Team Meghan Walter, 8-5, in the semis of the Manitoba Scotties this past weekend. Six-time Scotties champion Jill Officer filled in for Njegovan at that event.

Alberta's Team Casey Scheidegger confirmed they will be Wild Card 2 while Team Walter is currently the third highest ranked unqualified team on the CTRS and is expected to represent Wild Card 3.

Did somebody say WILDCARD? ♥️♣️♦️♠️



What an emotional last week it’s been. We’re so excited to be heading to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as TEAM WILDCARD 2! pic.twitter.com/mJETS0ghpS — SCHEIDEGGER CURLING (@teamscheidegger) January 30, 2023

