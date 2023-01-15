1h ago
St-Georges headed to third straight Scotties after winning first Quebec title
For the first time in her young career, Laurie St-Georges is headed to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after winning the provincial championship.
TSN.ca Staff
St-Georges, 25, are her team out of Laval-sur-la-Lac captured the Quebec Scotties title on Saturday after a 4-3 extra end win over Montreal's Team Lauren Horton.
The Quebec skip was named the representative for the province at the past two Scotties Tournament of Hearts after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled both the 2021 and 2022 playdowns.
Team St-Georges is rounded out by third Alanna Routledge, second Emily Riley and lead Kelly Middaugh.
Quebec impressed at the 2021 Scotties inside the Calgary bubble as St-Georges led her side at a 6-2 round robin record, finishing an even 6-6 following championship pool play. St-Georges and company went 3-5 last year in Thunder Bay.
For the season, Team St-Georges has a 12-15 record over six events. St-Georges was part of the Quebec squad that captured the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in November.
The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place in Kamloops, B.C., from Feb. 17-26. Keep track with all the Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier playdowns results, HERE.