The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Shenault Jr., 23, was selected by the Jaguars in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his two seasons as a Jaguar, the Irving, Tex., native recorded 58 receptions in 14 games for 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his rookie 2020 season. He followed that performance up in 2021 with 63 receptions for 619 yards in 16 games.

The Panthers later announced they will be sending the Jaguars undisclosed draft compensation in exchange.