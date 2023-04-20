Morgan Rielly equalled a Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs record for points from a defenceman with four in the team’s Game 2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Rielly tied the record jointly held by Wally Stanowski (1942), Allan Stanley (1960) and Ian Turnbull (1976).

The 29-year-old assisted on the first four goals the Maple Leafs scored in their series tying victory over the Lightning.

He picked up the primary assist on all four goals, including Mitch Marner’s opener :45 seconds into the game on the power play.

Rielly skated in 65 games during the regular season for the Leafs and contributed four goals and 37 assists.