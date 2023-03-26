Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is available to make his return and will come off the bench Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls, it was announced.

He was originally upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has been out the last 13 games because of a foot injury and has missed 27 games this season overall.

In the 47 games he has played, James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 points and 6.9 assists in slightly over 36 minutes a game.

The Lakers enter play Sunday having won three straight games and seven of their last 10 to sit eighth in the Western Conference at 37-37.