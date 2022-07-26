It appears to be the end of an era at the King Power.

L'Equipe reports Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is set for a move to Nice as soon as the Foxes find a replacement for their captain.

The 35-year-old Schmeichel has spent the past 11 season with Leicester and was key to the club's promotion campaign in 2014, Premier League-winning season in 2017 and FA Cup triumph in 2021.

His 479 appearances across all competitions are third-most in Foxes history.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Schmeichel made his senior debut on loan at League Two side Darlington in 2005. He has also suited up for City, Notts County and Leeds United among other clubs prior to his arrival in Leicester.

Internationally, Schmeichel's been capped 84 times by Denmark, appearing at a pair of Euros and the 2018 World Cup.

Schmeichel is the son of Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel.