Leo Carlsson - Centre

Team: Orebro (SHL)

Hometown: Karlstad, SWE

Nationality: SWE

HT: 6-2 1/2 WT: 194 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 3 Final: 3

NHL Ranking Final: 1 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Orebro 44 10 25 6

Craig Button's Analysis

"Playmaking centre who has terrific vision and passing ability. Goal scorers become better playing alongside him. Has become more of a shooting threat."

Projection: No. 1 Playmaking C

Comparable: Nicklas Backstrom