Leo Carlsson - Centre
Published
Team: Orebro (SHL)
Hometown: Karlstad, SWE
Nationality: SWE
HT: 6-2 1/2 WT: 194 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 3 Final: 3
NHL Ranking Final: 1 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Orebro
|44
|10
|25
|6
Craig Button's Analysis
"Playmaking centre who has terrific vision and passing ability. Goal scorers become better playing alongside him. Has become more of a shooting threat."
Projection: No. 1 Playmaking C
Comparable: Nicklas Backstrom
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4.5/5
|3.5/5