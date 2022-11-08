Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl said his team is giving up too many goals following their 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals Monday night, their third straight defeat.

"It's getting old battling back. You know, it's exhausting. It's tiring. Just give up too many goals,” he said.

The Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the second period and trailed 4-2 heading to the final frame. Draisaitl scored to cut the Caps’ lead to one before Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play for goal No. 788 of his career with just under two minutes to go.

Draisaitl said the penalty kill is one of the biggest issues plaguing Edmonton this season.

“We give up goals on the kill, we give up two-on-ones, yeah. Just not good enough right now,” he said.

"I think maybe just right now, we're a little hesitant. We don't really know when to pressure and when not to pressure, and then we just sit back, and teams just find a way to take advantage of us there. It's something that needs to be cleaned up."

Head coach Jay Woodcroft agreed, pointing to the quality of chances allowed in front of goaltender Stuart Skinner.

"I saw that we gave up five shots on the penalty kill today, and four of them went in, but it was the quality of chance that we gave up. We gave one up off an entry, one off of faceoff, one off a five-on-three, and then later in the game, when we’re pressing to try and tie the game up, we gave one off of a fast break, but not good enough.

“You got to find a way to get those killed and it certainly was the determining factor in why we didn't win the game tonight,” Woodcroft said.

“Four power-play goals," Hyman said. “Can’t win with that. Can’t win taking penalties."

The Oilers won’t have long to reflect on their struggles. Up next on Tuesday night is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won four of five after a slow start to the season.

With Skinner getting the nod Monday, Edmonton will likely turn to Jack Campbell for the back-to-back, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported Tuesday. Signed to a five-year contract this past off-season, Campbell hasn't lived up to his payday through his first eight games, posting a goals-against average of 4.20 and a save percentage of .874.

"We got to get things back on the rails here. We've come off what our game is over the last two games. But for me, I think it comes down to simplifying things, simplifying what our game plan is. Using simplicity as a formula for success. Because right now, the way we're going about things, we can't outscore our mistakes. And tonight proved that,” Woodcroft said.