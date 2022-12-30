Oilers' Draisaitl out vs. Kraken

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl is out for Friday's game against the Seattle Kraken, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said that Draisaitl was nursing some bumps and bruises.

Draisaitl, 27, has 21 goals and 36 assists in 36 games so far this season.

The Cologne, Germany, native is second in the NHL with 57 points, trailing only teammate Connor McDavid at 67.

The Oilers entered Friday's contest fifth in the Pacific Division with a record of 19-15-2.