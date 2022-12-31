Oilers' Draisaitl out vs. Jets, but could return soon

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl was not in the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

However, Draisaitl reportedly had a good skate Saturday morning and could return to the lineup sooner than later, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Sounds like Draisaitl had a good skate earlier today. Not likely for tonight but could be back soon. Day to day at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 31, 2022

The 27-year-old centre missed Friday's win over the Seattle Kraken with head coach Jay Woodcroft saying that Draisaitl was nursing some bumps and bruises.

Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists in 36 games so far this season.

The Cologne, Germany, native is second in the NHL with 57 points, trailing only teammate Connor McDavid at 72.