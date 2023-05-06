Leon Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 12th and 13th goals of the playoffs and Connor McDavid netted a shorthanded goal as the Edmonton Oilers lead the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 after the first period of Game 2 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Draisaitl opened the scoring early in the first period with Vegas defenceman Brayden McNabb getting a two-minute minor penalty for crosschecking. Bouchard and McDavid picked up the assists on the goal.

Bouchard would double the Oilers’ lead four minutes later on the power play with assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman after Zach Whitecloud of the Golden Knights went off for two minutes for high-sticking.

With defenceman Mattias Ekholm in the box and Vegas on the power play, McDavid stripped Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore of the puck to skate in and beat Laurent Brossoit to make it 3-0.

Draisaitl scored his 13th with Brossoit down and out off a feed from Kailer Yamamoto. Vegas challenged for goalie interference but the goal stood.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.