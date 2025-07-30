SINGAPORE (AP) — Léon Marchand broke the world record in the 200-meter individual medley on Wednesday at the world championships in Singapore, clocking 1 minute, 52.61 seconds to surpass the 1:54.00 set in 2011 by American Ryan Lochte.

He set the mark swimming in the semifinals and, in theory, could break it again in Thursday’s finals.

Marchand won four Olympic gold medals a year ago in Paris, but he’s swimming only the 200 and 400 medley – and relays – in Singapore. Planning the lighter schedule in what he calls a “transition year” keeps him fresh to chase the world marks.

Marchand will swim the 400 IM on Sunday, the final day of the world championships. He holds that record of 4:02.50 set in the 2023 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

“It knew I was going to get close because I felt good yesterday (in qualifying),” Marchand said.

Asked about swimming a lighter schedule he replied in understatement: “It was probably the right decision.”

Marchand was about 1.8 seconds under the world record after 150 meters and powered home with the final freestyle leg.

Though this race did not yield a world title — that will come on Thursday in the final — it did win Marchand a check for $30,000.

