The G League Ignite officially announced the addition of forward Leonard Miller on Wednesday.

The Thornhill, Ont. native was widely expected to join the team following his withdrawal from last June's NBA Draft.

one of Canada’s best and brightest 🇨🇦 welcome to the squad, @LeonardMi11er ! #ShockTheSystem pic.twitter.com/z0R9t5do3j — NBA G League Ignite (@gleagueignite) September 7, 2022

"For me, the final decision was based on what I felt was the environment to put me in the best possible position to reach my ultimate goal of playing and excelling in the NBA," Miller said in June. "The feedback I got was mostly based on continuing to develop my shooting and ball handling. I also look forward to developing my body from a strength, conditioning, and agility standpoint. Playing against and training with professionals every day will also help me with the pace and energy of the NBA, which I know is important for me as well."

Passing up interest from major programs like Arizona and Kentucky to join the G League, Miller was the youngest prospect at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine and does not turn 19 until November.

Miller was named the BioSteel Canadian Boys Player of the Year after his season at Fort Erie International Academy saw him average 31.0 points and 11.6 boards a night. He is widely expected to be a lottery pick next June.

The Ignite also announced the signing of New Zealand-born point guard Mojave King.