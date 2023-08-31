MONZA, Italy (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton extended his contract at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season.

Mercedes made the announcement on Thursday ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Hamilton has won five times but not since 2018.

“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” the 38-year-old Hamilton said.

“Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.”

George Russell also extended his Mercedes contract through 2025.

Hamilton has been at Mercedes since 2013 and won six of his seven world titles with the team. But he has had a relatively poor past two seasons.

He has not won a race in two years. He has a record 103 victories.

“We have never been hungrier to win,” Hamilton said. “We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.

“I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

The extensions were announced one day before the opening of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. You can watch coverage from Monza starting with the opening practice on Friday at 7:30am on TSN+, with linear coverage available on TSN for the second practice session, qualifying and Sunday's race.

