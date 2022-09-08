A sixth Italian Grand Prix title for Lewis Hamilton appears to be very unlikely on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver will start at the back at Monza thanks to a grid penalty. Hamilton will use a fourth power unit, which is one more than is permitted by Formula 1 regulations.

Hamilton's third engine was damaged during the Belgian Grand Prix last month after a collision with Fernando Alonso of Alpine. He says there is still an attempt ongoing to salvage the engine.

"We're still hopeful we can use that again, but I have to recover the best I can from the back," Hamilton said.

With only seven races remaining including Sunday's, Hamilton's record of winning at least one race in every season he's competed in F1 is hanging in the balance. Hamilton has six podium finishes this season and has been runner-up twice, but has yet to win.

The Stevenage-born Hamilton says he's well aware of the stakes.

"I don't care about records, but I am focused on getting that win," Hamilton said. "I am grateful that each year since 2007 we have had an opportunity to win. I do believe we will have a chance this year. We still have seven races to go and it is definitely a big goal to get back to the front. I have no idea where our car is going to be great. It was a surprise when I got into the car last weekend."

After 15 races, Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers' standings with 158 points. Red Bull's Max Verstappen sits atop the standings on 310 points, 109 points clear of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in second.