BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was eliminated from the Bad Homburg Open tennis tournament Wednesday with a 7-5, 6-2 second-round loss to Russia's Anna Blinkova.

Blinkova, seeded ninth at the Wimbledon warmup, had 17 break-point chances, converting five of them.

Fernandez, ranked 96th in the world, fell to 16-14 in singles competition this year.

Fernandez will make her second career appearance at Wimbledon this year. She lost in the first round at her only other appearance in 2021.

