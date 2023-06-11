Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and her partner Taylor Townsend fell to Wang Xinyu and Hseih Su-Wei 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the women's doubles final at Roland-Garros on Sunday morning.

Fernandez and Townsend jumped out to an early lead but were unable to close the match in the second set tiebreak. Hsieh and Wang quickly broke Fernandez in the third set and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The Canadian, American pair could not get back on serve as Hsieh and Wang won their first title as a pair.

It was the fifth Grand Slam title, and second at Roland-Garros, of the veteran Hsieh's career, who was playing in her first major tournament since 2021 due to injury. It is the first Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Wang, who was making her Roland-Garros debut.

Fernandez became just the second Canadian to reach a Grand Slam Final in both singles and doubles. Bianca Andreescu was the first, reaching the mixed doubles final with her partner Michael Venus earlier this week at Roland-Garros. Townsend was competing in her second Grand Slam final, as she and partner Caty McNally made the women's doubles final at the US Open last year.

The pair has now reached a Grand Slam final, the final the a WTA 1000 event in Miami, and the semifinal at the Madrid Open since first teaming up at Indian Wells in March.