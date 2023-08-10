MONTREAL — Canada’s Leylah Fernandez is out of the National Bank Open after losing to American qualifier Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in third-round action late Thursday night.

Backed by a half-full but boisterous crowd at IGA Stadium — with persistent “Let’s go Leylah!” chants throughout the evening — the 20-year-old from Laval, Que., lost momentum early and double faulted to give up a crucial breakpoint late in the second set as Collins cruised to victory.

Fernandez was the last Canadian remaining in the WTA 1000 tournament, which runs through Sunday.

Collins, who’s now won five straight in Montreal, was nearly untouchable while serving, winning 78.7 per cent of her service points without giving up a single breakpoint opportunity in the match, which lasted 80 minutes.

The 29-year-old advances to the quarterfinals, where she’ll play world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland on Friday afternoon.

Fernandez has advanced to the quarterfinals of a WTA event just once this season — in January at a lower-level tournament in New Zealand.

The match got underway at 10 p.m. local time — three hours later than the scheduled start — after rainy weather delayed play throughout the day.

But Collins didn’t waste time getting going. After holding serve to start the match, she had a double breakpoint opportunity in the ensuing game. Fernandez, however, fended off the early threat to keep things even.

Collins finally broke through on her fifth break point two games later to go up 3-1.

Down 5-2, Fernandez hit two consecutive double faults — of which she had five on the night — on the way to losing serve again as Collins took the opening set.

Collins also had a couple double faults of her own, leading to loud cheers from the fans as the American also had to beat the crowd on Thursday night.

That did little to affect her play, however, as Collins kept rolling through the second set.

Although Fernandez hung on to her serve through the service games, she did little to challenge Collins on the other end.

Up 4-3, Collins broke Fernandez a final time to serve for the match, where she made no mistake, finishing it with two winners.

Fernandez, who entered the tournament ranked 81st in singles, leaves the tournament after beating American qualifier Peyton Stearns in the first round and then upsetting No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in a three-set thriller on Wednesday.

Collins, ranked 48th in the world, beat Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina in the first round and No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari in the second — both in straight sets — after making it through qualification.

Earlier Thursday, Swiatek defeated No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova of Czechia 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that had a total of six hours 10 minutes in rain delays.

It was the first meeting between the two opponents since this year’s French Open final, which Swiatek — the No. 1 for 71 weeks running — won in three sets.

Up 1-0 and a break in the third set when the rainy weather finally subsided, Swiatek held serve the rest of the way to win the match.

Muchova had a double break opportunity down 2-1, but Swiatek held it off with two consecutive aces before winning the game and maintaining the advantage.

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 to advance. She’ll face No. 3 Elena Rybakyna, who beat American Sloane Stephens, in Friday’s quarters.

Before the weather took a turn for the worse, fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The American is looking for her first NBO Open title after reaching the semifinals at the last two tournaments.

Pegula will next face sixth seed and doubles partner Coco Gauff of the United States, who beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia in just 62 minutes.

Third-round matches between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova, and No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 12 Belinda Bencic will take place on Friday due to the delays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.