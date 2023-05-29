Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks made his return to MLB action Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels after being diagnosed with cancer about five months ago.

Hendriks received a rousing ovaition as he entered the game to begin the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field with the White Sox trailing 4-3. But the 34-year-old struggled in his one inning of work, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk, throwing 16 of his 27 pitches for strikes.

Aaron Bummer came in to pitch the top half of the ninth inning as the White Sox went on to lose 6-4.

Hendriks learned he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma in December and announced the diagnosis on Jan. 8.

"As soon as I found out the regular treatment timelines, I thought, 'OK, how can I beat it?'" Hendriks said this month. "It was those days on the couch, not being able to move much [after chemo], those were the days you needed to dig deep and find that positive mental attitude."

He completed his final round of chemotherapy in April and began a rehab assignment, appearing in six games with triple-A Charlotte.

“What he’s done and how he’s done it has been remarkable,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said Monday. “It’s an inspiration to everybody on this club, it’s an inspiration to everybody who follows the game and knows of Liam."

A native of Perth, Australia, Hendriks signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the White Sox in January of 2021 and more than lived up to his billing in each of his first two seasons with the team. He combined for 75 saves and a 2.66 ERA in 2021 and 2022 while striking out 198 hitters in 128.2 innings of work.

Hendriks began his career as a starting pitcher with the Minnesota Twins in 2011 and played three seasons there before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. Hendriks moved to the bullpen full-time with the Jays in 2015 and found a home with the Oakland Athletics a season later, increasing his velocity and making the All-Star Team for the first time in his career in 2019.

In 12 MLB seasons entering Monday's game, Hendriks has a career 3.08 ERA with 115 saves and 209 games finished.