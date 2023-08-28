Liam Lawson will continue to drive for Scuderia AlphaTauri as Daniel Ricciardo continues to recover from a hand injury.

Lawson made his 2023 F1 debut this past weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix replacing Ricciardo, who broke his hand during Friday's second free practice session. He finished 13th on Sunday, ahead of AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

The 21-year-old has been a reserve driver for Red Bull racing this season and finished third on the Formula 2 circuit in 2022.

Ricciardo was taken to a local hospital after sustaining the injury. He crashed approximately 20 minutes into the session in the Netherlands, colliding into a wall just after McLaren's Oscar Piastri had spun out in front of him.

The next F1 race is the Italian Grand Prix on September 3.