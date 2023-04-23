Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak will be sidelined for a third consecutive game Monday night, head coach Jon Cooper confirmed to the media on Sunday.

Jon Cooper says Erik Cernak will not play in Game 4 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 23, 2023

Cernak was injured in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs after taking an illegal hit to the head from forward Michael Bunting. Bunting was suspended for three games.

Cooper also mentioned he is hopeful star forward Brayden Point will be able to stay in the lineup for Monday's Game 4 in Tampa Bay.

Jon Cooper said Erik Cernak is out for Game 4. Day by day with him, he said. Said still being cautious about Brayden Point after hit even though he returned.#gobolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 23, 2023

The 27-year-old took a questionable hit into the boards by Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly in the third period which led to a fight between superstars Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews. Point was able to return to the game despite initially going down in pain.

“I’d expect the same thing from their group…”



Steven Stamkos on Game 3 scrum following Morgan Reilly’s hit on Brayden Point. pic.twitter.com/8sRgfueWS0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

"Was the incident reckless? For sure, and it looked awful," Cooper said on Sunday.

Jon Cooper calls Morgan Rielly a "super super human being" but didn't like his collision with Brayden Point: "Was the incident reckless? For sure, and it looked awful." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 23, 2023

Point scored a career-high 51 goals with 44 assists over 82 games this season and has two goals and an assist over three playoff games.

Toronto leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Monday.