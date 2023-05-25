If Jonathan David's future lies away from Lille, Les Dogues have a replacement in mind.

Fabrizio Romano reports the team is interested in Gent's Nigerian striker Gift Orban with Canada's David likely to move on during the summer transfer window.

Lille have concrete interest in Gift Orban as new striker. Many clubs keen on the Nigerian forward but Lille have started contacts recently. 🚨🔴🇳🇬 #transfers



Gift Orban can be the replacement for Jonathan David as important bids for the Canadian striker are expected soon. pic.twitter.com/B6jr6zvI5D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023

Orban, 20, has been a revelation in Belgium since his arrival in January from Norwegian side Stabæk, scoring 14 goals in 13 league appearances and 19 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

David, 23, is in his third season at LOSC and has scored a career-high 23 league goals this season. His 56 goals for Lille are second all-time behind Pierre Pleimelding's 61.

In recent months, David has been attached with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Fifth in Ligue 1, Lille hosts Nantes on Saturday before finishing their season away to Troyes on June 3.