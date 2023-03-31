Could Lionel Messi make a sensational return to Camp Nou?

Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste says the club is in contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential of the Argentina icon coming back to the La Liga leaders.

Messi, 35, departed from Barca two years ago after two decades when it became untenable for the club to offer a new contract thanks to an inability to adhere to new financial regulations. Messi had even agreed to a significantly decreased wage package, but it still wasn't enough to satisfy the rules.

"I participated in the negotiations, which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result," Yuste said on Friday. "I've always had this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

Messi's deal with the French champions expires in the summer. He is expected to have no shortage of interest from both clubs in the Middle East, as well as Major League Soccer. There is also concrete interest from PSG to retain his services.

In 66 appearances across all competitions over two seasons with PSG, Messi has 29 goals.

The club, seven points clear of Marseille atop the Ligue 1 table, return to action from the international break on Sunday with a visit from Lyon.