Report: Messi to join Inter Miami of MLS
Published
Argentina's soccer great Lionel Messi is headed to the MLS.
According to Guillem Balague of CBS Sport, the 35-year-old World Cup champion has decided to sign with Inter Miami.
Messi, would played the last seasons with Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, was also rumoured to return to Barcelona of LaLiga as well as Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.
Over 32 total appearances with PSG with season, Messi netted 16 goal.
Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory this winter, capturing the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after scoring seven goals in seven games.