Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Thursday that the BC Lions will host the 111th Grey Cup in 2024.

"It's absolutely massive," said Lions owner Amar Doman to TSN's Matthew Scianitti on the Grey Cup coming to Vancouver.

"First of all, I want to thank Randy and the CFL [and] the board of governors for the honour to host the Grey Cup in 2024. It's been 10 years since that last Grey Cup in Vancouver. We really believe that we can follow up Regina's act this year, followed by Hamilton, and of course Vancouver in '24...I can tell you that Vancouver will not let the CFL down. In fact, we want to take it to another level in 2024."

Doman, who grew up in Victoria, purchased the Lions in August of 2021. He has spoken at length about his goal to build a winning team on the field and to be a positive force for a better British Columbia off the field.

With the Grey Cup back in Vancouver for the first time since the 102nd Grey Cup in 2014 between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders, Doman is excited about the impact the game and festivities will have on the grassroots movement.

"I really believe that being able to show a lot of youth and amateur football, just athletes in general to this city, the province. British Columbia is getting turned back on to football,” he said. “This is just another part of our evolution as we rebuild the BC Lions and the brand out west."