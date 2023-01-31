Just win, baby.

The immortal quote by legendary Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis resonates with all 32 NFL Franchises as they embark on their yearly quest to win the Super Bowl.

Even more so when there are only two remaining, with the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Inevitably, though, 31 teams come short every single year, with 12 of them failing to ever reach the top.

Between the 20 that have experienced football’s ultimately glory, there are a few standouts.

Which teams have won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots have won six total Super Bowls (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019), tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009) for most titles in league history.

Right behind them are the Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996) and San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, 1995) with five each.

They are followed by the New York Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012) and Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011) that have both been at the top of the league four times.

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

Teams that have yet to win a Super Bowl include the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Here is the list of every Super Bowl winner, including second-place finishes: