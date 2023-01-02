Captain Jordan Henderson was not available for Liverpool's trip to Brentford on Monday with a concussion.

Henderson, 32, played all 90 minutes during the Reds' 2-1 win over Leicester City on Dec. 30.

"Jordan has a concussion, it's normal procedure," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said ahead of the game. "It's not massive, but we always follow the protocols. The next day we did a test and it was not 100 per cent, so we follow the protocol. He will be ready for the next game again, but not for this."

In his 12th season with the team following a move from Sunderland, Henderson has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Liverpool, currently sixth in the table and four points behind Manchester United for the final Champions League place, are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in third-round FA Cup play.