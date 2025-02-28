Loaded Pool A kicks off Montana's Brier tonight on TSN

The 2025 Montana's Brier from beautiful Kelowna, B.C., has finally arrived.

The first rocks fly tonight in Draw 1 action at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The opening games from Prospera Place - home of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets - will feature teams out of the highly contested Pool A, otherwise known as this year's "Pool of Death."

Three-time defending champion Brad Gushue and his new-look St. John's rink featuring former skip Brendan Bottcher will take on Newfoundland and Labrador's Team Ty Dilello in a matchup of two teams from The Rock.

Gushue, alongside longtime teammates Mark Nichols and Geoff Walker, are looking to win a seventh career Brier Tankard, which would set a new all-time record passing Randy Ferbey.

Team Gushue haven't won an event all season and went 0-4 at their most recent Grand Slam in January.

Elsewhere, the Manitoba champions led by Reid Carruthers and their recently acquired third BJ Neufeld will open their Brier schedule against British Columbia skipped by rookie Cameron de Jong.

Carruthers, 40, will make this 13th appearance at the Brier this year and his rink could be a dark horse to make a run if they can catch lightning in a bottle following the late addition of Neufeld.

Neufeld's original team, Matt Dunstone's Manitoba rink, will also open their Canadian men's curling championship on Friday with a clash against Alberta's Team Kevin Koe.

Team Dunstone is 22-3, including two event wins, since adding power sweeping EJ Harnden and reuniting him with brother Ryan after he was cut by Team Gushue. They are ranked first in Canada entering the Brier.

The 29-year-old Dunstone, who lives down the road in Kamloops, has been a perennial contender over six previous appearances at the Brier, including losing the 2023 final to Gushue in London.

Koe makes his 13th – and seventh straight – appearance at the Brier and will look to get the bad taste out of his mouth from last year’s performance. The 50-year-old four-time Brier champion crashed out with a 2-6 record last year in Regina, resulting in a rare playoff miss.

Koe was the first to make alterations to his lineup this season, replacing second Jacques Gauthier with Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski.

John Epping will also be in action as he makes his first Brier appearance since 2021 with his new rink from Northern Ontario. They'll take on Brier veteran James Grattan and his foursome from New Brunswick.

Epping 's team from Sudbury, featuring the brother duo of Jacob and Tanner Horgan, have won 65 of their 84 games, picking up six bonspiel victories along the way.

Grattan is bringing back the same lineup that went 1-7 in Regina last year.

With the likes of Gushue, Dunstone, Carruthers, Koe and Epping battling it out for three playoff spots, every game could have major significance so getting off to a good start on Friday night will be key.

Pool B action begins Saturday afternoon.