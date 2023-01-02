Logan Cooley scored a hat trick and added one assist as the United States put on an offensive show in an 11-1 quarter-final win over Germany at the World Junior Championships.

Cooley scored one goal in each period, burying his third for the USA’s 10th marker of the night, to complete the hat trick. The Arizona Coyotes' first-round pick in 2022 now has five goals and six assists in five games at this year’s tournament.

Team USA defenceman Ryan Ufko recorded five assists in the victory, Red Savage and Cutter Gauthier each added two goals, while St. Louis Blues first-round pick Jimmy Snuggerud added a goal and two assists.

The United States offence came on a pair of scoring outbursts. Cooley, Savage, and Snuggerud scored three goals in 4:48 in the first period, giving the US a 3-0 lead after one frame. Team USA put the game away in the second when Jackson Blake’s goal initiated a four-goal barrage within 6:20 of the period, which included Cooley and Savage adding their second goals of the afternoon.

Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick Cutter Gauthier scored twice in the second, including the final marker of the frame to give USA an 8-0 lead, for his first tallies of the tournament.

Kenny Connors and Dylan Duke each scored their first goals of the tournament in the third period, adding to the United States’ already large lead.

Germany scored their only goal of the game at 16:48 of the third, when Luca Hauf scored shorthanded to make it 11-1.

American goaltender Trey Augustine made 21 saves in the victory.

German goalie Nikita Quapp was replaced for the third period after allowing eight goal on 28 shots.

The US finished the preliminary round with a 3-0-0-1 record, with its only loss coming in a 6-3 defeat against Slovakia last Wednesday. If Canada defeats Slovakia in the final quarter-final on Monday, they would face the USA in the semifinals.

The Americans have medalled in five of the past seven tournaments, including gold medals in 2017 and 2021.

Germany is eliminated in the quarter-finals for the third-consecutive World Junior Championship