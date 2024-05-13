OSHAWA, Ont. — Henry Brzustewicz scored two minutes into the second overtime period to lift the visiting London Knights to a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League Championship Final on Monday night.

The Knights grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but they had to work for this one.

Trailing 6-2 entering the third period, the Knights scored four times, including the game-tying marker from Sam O'Reilly at 17:03.

Kasper Halttunen and Oliver Bonk each scored twice in regulation for the Knights, while Sam Dickson and O'Reilly netted singles. Easton Cowan chipped in with three assists, while Denver Barkey and Bonk had two helpers apiece.

Connor Lockhart and Luca D'Amato each scored twice for the Generals, while Calum Ritchie and Dylan Roobroeck added singles. Ritchie and Roobroeck each had three assists.

The Generals led 3-1 after the first period and 6-2 heading into the third. The Knights outshot the hosts 44-36 and went 3-for-7 on the power play. The Generals were 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Knights won the first two games of the series at home by 8-1 and 9-1 scores.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Oshawa at the Tribute Communities Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.