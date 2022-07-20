London, Ont. police announced Wednesday that an internal review into the handling of the force's completed investigation into the 2018 alleged sexual assault involving eight Canadian Hockey League players will begin "immediately."

To ensure due diligence, given the serious nature of this allegation, I have directed that an internal review of the investigation be conducted to determine what, if any, additional investigative avenues may exist," London Police Services chief Steve Williams said in a statement. "While this review will be initiated immediately, there is no predetermined timeline for its completion."

The statement notes that a "lengthy and detailed investigation" into the alleged incident that occurred at a hotel in the 300-block of Dundas Street concluded in February of 2019 with no criminal charges filed.

"The London Police Service is committed to thoroughly investigating all complaints of sexual assault," the statement continued. "Along with our community partners, we will fully support those who come forward and we encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to report the incident to police so that the matter can be investigated."

Williams says further information will be released when appropriate.