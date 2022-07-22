'There needs to be a real reckoning': PM Trudeau says Hockey Canada needs to do more to rebuild trust

London, Ont. police will reopen a 2018 alleged sexual assault investigation involving eight Canadian Hockey League players, the force's chief announced on Friday.

The announcement comes two days after London Police Service chief Steve Williams announced a review of the investigation that concluded in February of 2019 with no criminal charges filed.

"A team of investigators were assigned and have conducted a preliminary review," William said in a statement. "Through this review, they have determined there are further investigative opportunities available to us, and as such, the criminal investigation has been reopened to allow those opportunities to be explored."

Williams noted that because the investigation is now once again active, he will not speak any further on the matter.

The alleged incident in question occurred on June 19, 2018, at a hotel in the 300-block of Dundas Street in downtown London.

More to come.