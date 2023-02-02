Simon Fraser football will need a new home after the 2023 season.

The only Canadian school to participate in NCAA competition announced Thursday that the Division II Lone Star Conference will be dropping the school at the end of next season.

"Over the past few years, we have been working diligently to find a conference for football, and while we were pleased to find a place to compete, participating in the LSC has resulted in a challenging situation for athletes, largely due to extensive travel required and the need to cross the border," head coach Mike Rigell for the Burnaby, BC school said in a statement.

The football program is the only SFU team to play in the Lone Star. The school's remaining teams play out of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, but the GNAC ended its football with SFU, Central Washington and Western Oregon moving to the Lone Star in time for the 2022 season.

The Simon Fraser Red Leafs finished their 2022 season at 1-8, in 10th and last place in the LSC.

Simon Fraser joined the NCAA in time for the 2011-2012 season.