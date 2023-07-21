Brian O’Neill, a longtime NHL executive who helped oversee the league's first major expansion and was tasked with drafting its first 12-team schedule, has died at age 94.

The NHL confirmed O'Neill's death in a release on Friday. A cause of death was not given.

O’Neill was hired by NHL president Clarence Campbell in 1966 as the league’s director of administration.

The Montreal native was in charge of drawing up the NHL's 1967-68 schedule, which added six teams and doubled the size of the league.

While Chicago was the westernmost team in the Original Six days, O'Neill had to assemble a 444-game schedule to be played in a span of 25 weeks, with teams spanning the continent from Boston to Los Angeles.

He was named the league's executive director four years later and began a long tenure supervising the NHL amateur/entry draft, a series of expansion drafts and the regular-season and playoff schedules.

He retired from his position in 1992 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame two years later.

“An elegant and erudite man, Brian served the league in myriad ways for more than 50 years, ultimately as executive vice president of hockey operations,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “He performed each and every role with modest grace, uncommon dignity and a meticulous attention to detail that commanded universal respect and admiration — from fans, players, owners and c; ub executives and the media.

"On a personal level, for a good part of my 30 years as NHL commissioner, Brian was a trusted adviser, providing counsel and guidance that has contributed to the continued growth of our game."

O’Neill earned a bachelor of arts degree from Montreal's Loyola College and a Bachelor of Commerce in Economics from McGill University. He played varsity hockey at both schools.

Upon graduation from McGill and before joining the NHL, he spent nine years in the publishing business in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.