Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been suspended one game for making contact with an umpire.

Drury made contact with home-plate umpire Ramon De Jesus after being called out on strikes in the top of the 10th inning in the Halos' 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He was immediately ejected.

Angels INF Brandon Drury has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus. The suspension had been scheduled to begin tonight, but Drury has elected to appeal, so it will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 13, 2023

The 30-year-old Drury is appealing the suspension and will be available on Tuesday night and until the appeal is heard.

In his ninth season and first with the Angels, Drury is batting .252 with 10 home runs, 30 runs batted in and an OPS of .771.

The native of Grants Pass, OR has previously suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.