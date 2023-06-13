Angels' Drury suspended one game
Brandon Drury - The Canadian Press
Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been suspended one game for making contact with an umpire.
Drury made contact with home-plate umpire Ramon De Jesus after being called out on strikes in the top of the 10th inning in the Halos' 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He was immediately ejected.
The 30-year-old Drury is appealing the suspension and will be available on Tuesday night and until the appeal is heard.
In his ninth season and first with the Angels, Drury is batting .252 with 10 home runs, 30 runs batted in and an OPS of .771.
The native of Grants Pass, OR has previously suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.