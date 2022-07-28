The Los Angeles Angels are very unlikely to trade phenom Shohei Ohtani, but they're not about to hang up on any team calling to ask about him.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the team will entertain offers for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. Still, rival executives tell Heyman that the chances of a trade are extremely slim with owner Arte Moreno heavily invested in the player.

While Ohtani and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout are off the table, the Halos appear to be open for business otherwise ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Starter Noah Syndergaard, closer Raisel Iglesias and veteran relievers Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup are the players most likely to find themselves on the move before Aug. 2.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014, their only appearance in the past 12 years.

After starting the season at 24-14, the Angels have gone 18-42 since. Manager Joe Maddon was fired in June with Phil Nevin taking over on an interim basis.