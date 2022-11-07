Angels GM: Ohtani will not be traded this offseason

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Monday that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will not be traded during the 2022 off-season.

Shohei Ohtani will NOT be traded this offseason, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) November 7, 2022

Ohtani, 28, signed a one-year, $30 million contract extension on Oct. 1 and will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season.

The native of Oshu, Japan, had a batting average of .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs and he started 28 games as a pitcher where he had a 15-9 record with a 2.33 earned-run average and 219 strikeouts.

Ohtani won the 2021 American League MVP after hitting for .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs last season and combined that with a 9-2 pitching record in 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-4 right hander was acquired by the Angels as a free agent in December of 2017 from Japan and has played his entire five-season MLB career in Los Angeles.