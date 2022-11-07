2h ago
Angels GM: Ohtani will not be traded this offseason
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Shohei Ohtani will not be traded during the 2022 offseason.
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Monday that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will not be traded during the 2022 off-season.
Ohtani, 28, signed a one-year, $30 million contract extension on Oct. 1 and will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season.
The native of Oshu, Japan, had a batting average of .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs and he started 28 games as a pitcher where he had a 15-9 record with a 2.33 earned-run average and 219 strikeouts.
Ohtani won the 2021 American League MVP after hitting for .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs last season and combined that with a 9-2 pitching record in 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-4 right hander was acquired by the Angels as a free agent in December of 2017 from Japan and has played his entire five-season MLB career in Los Angeles.