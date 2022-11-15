6m ago
Report: Angels sign All-Star LHP Anderson to multi-year deal
Tyler Anderson is staying Los Angeles, but not with the Dodgers. The 32-year-old lefty hurler is signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Tyler Anderson is staying Los Angeles, but not with the Dodgers.
The 32-year-old lefty hurler is signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is expected to be in the three-year, $39 million range.
In his seventh season out of Oregon, Anderson went 15-5 with an earned run average of 2.57 and a WHIP of 1.002 over 178.2 innings in 30 appearances (28 starts).
A native of Las Vegas, Anderson has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.
He played 2022 on a one-year, $8 million deal and was issued a qualifying offer by the Dodgers last week.
Because he was qualified, the Angels will lose their second-round pick while the Dodgers will receive a fourth-round selection as compensation.