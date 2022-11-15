Tyler Anderson is staying Los Angeles, but not with the Dodgers.

The 32-year-old lefty hurler is signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to multiple reports.

Angels signing Tyler Anderson, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 15, 2022

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is expected to be in the three-year, $39 million range.

Tyler Anderson's deal is for three years and expected to be in the $39 million range, sources tell ESPN.



He turned down the one-year, $19.65 million deal with the Dodgers to join Los Angeles. Angels will lose their 2nd-round pick while Dodgers get a pick after the 4th round. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2022

In his seventh season out of Oregon, Anderson went 15-5 with an earned run average of 2.57 and a WHIP of 1.002 over 178.2 innings in 30 appearances (28 starts).

A native of Las Vegas, Anderson has also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.

He played 2022 on a one-year, $8 million deal and was issued a qualifying offer by the Dodgers last week.

Because he was qualified, the Angels will lose their second-round pick while the Dodgers will receive a fourth-round selection as compensation.