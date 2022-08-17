Derwin James is getting paid.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Los Angeles Chargers are giving the safety a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $42 million in guarantees.

Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

The 26-year-old James is heading into his fourth season out of Florida State.

James appeared in 15 games last season, recording 118 tackles, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits.

The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

More to come.