14m ago
Report: Chargers make James highest-paid safety in history
Derwin James is getting paid. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Los Angeles Chargers are giving the safety a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $42 million in guarantees.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old James is heading into his fourth season out of Florida State.
James appeared in 15 games last season, recording 118 tackles, two interceptions, 2.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits.
The deal makes James the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
More to come.